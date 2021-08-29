Amazon teams with Affirm to offer buy-now-pay-later option: Briefs

Amazon to offer buy-now-pay-later option
Amazon is teaming with payments company Affirm to offer online shoppers a buy-now-pay-later option that does not involve credit cards.
San Francisco-based Affirm Holdings Inc. announced Friday that its flexible payment service will soon be available on Amazon.com.
The news sent Affirm’s stock up more than 35% in after-hours trading.
With the service, Amazon customers can split the total cost of purchases of $50 or more into monthly payments, and are told the total cost of the transaction up front. Affirm said there are no late fees.
Affirm said the two companies are testing the service with a group of customers and that it will be more broadly available in coming months.
Earlier this month, digital payments company Square Inc. acquired Afterpay, which provides a buy-now-pay-later option for merchants.
Slight dip in
gas prices Gas prices dipped a bit in New Jersey and dropped further around the nation at large despite a rise in crude oil prices.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.18, down a penny from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.22 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.14, down three cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $2.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts said the decline also came despite a decrease in total domestic stocks and an increase in demand that hunts that many people are taking a last road trip as the summer driving season draws to a close.
— Associated Press
