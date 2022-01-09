Alabama to spend $1M to train students for tourism work: Briefs

Its tourism workforce depleted since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Alabama will spend $1 million to prepare as many as 2,000 students to work in its hospitality industry.

The funding was announced by Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday during a tourism conference on the Gulf Coast, where lodging companies, restaurants and attractions are seeing record numbers of visitors yet often struggle to find a sufficient number of employees.

An announcement by the state's tourism agency said leaders requested the money because of a lack of new people entering the workforce since COVID-19 outbreaks began two years ago.

The money will allow students to train online through the state's 24-campus two-year college system at more than 130 locations across Alabama, making the non-credit program accessible to virtually all citizens 16 and older, said Lee Sentell, the state tourism director.

Industry leaders on the coast and in Birmingham, Mobile and elsewhere sought state assistance in attracting new workers, he said.