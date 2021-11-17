Absecon CVS closes, prescriptions transferred

ABSECON — CVS Pharmacy’s location at 601 White Horse Pike closed Wednesday.
CVS Retail Communications Manager Matt Blanchette told The Press of Atlantic City that customers’ prescriptions have been transferred to another pharmacy to avoid service disruption, but did not specify which one.
The store’s employees have been transitioned into comparable roles at nearby CVS locations, Blanchette said.
“We understand the disappointment of our closing store’s neighbors and customers. We are committed to the area and will continue to provide the community with outstanding service at our other stores nearby,” Blanchette said.
Eric Conklin
