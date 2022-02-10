A sensational, soon-to-be-finished Margate home is sited on one of Absecon Island’s highest points

With as many exquisite amenities as the home at 113 North Nassau Ave. will soon have, concern for its vulnerability in an often-erratic seashore environment would be completely understandable.

Any angst a prospective buyer might have regarding that issue should be pacified by the fact that the home is located on one of the highest elevations in all of Absecon Island, which includes Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport.

“A new flood ruling mandates that everything must be 12½ to 13 feet above flood plain, and this house is at 11 to start with,” says Mark Victor, owner of the 5-bedroom, 4½-bath home slated for completion by late March, early April. “There was an old historic sand dune that puts three streets in Margate — Nassau being one of them — higher than the rest of the island.”

That height advantage allowed Victor and his project associates to design the three-story, 3,280-square-foot home with an open floor plan that sort of blends in with the existing ground around it. The home still easily conforms with the local flood-plain regulations without the need to raise its foundation exceedingly high.

“It’s nearly flat, which is unheard of in today’s construction environment,” says Victor. “In order to take advantage of that, we wanted to keep the entire floor plan really open, so you can literally walk in the front door and look all the way through the house and into the back yard, which is pretty unique.

“Part of the beauty of this house is that, when you walk out to the back, there’s only two steps down to the backyard, as opposed to eight, 12, 17 steps, depending on the block.”

The home is located in what is dubbed the Parkway North part of Margate, which is a highly desirable residential section of Absecon Island. When completed, the home will have three HVAC zones for controlled comfort; cabinetry and kitchen designs by renowned local contractor Euro Line Design of Somers Point; high-end amenities such as hardwood flooring throughout the entire first floor and much of the second two floors; Thermador appliances, James Hardie siding and Paragon windows.

Victor credited architect Robert Lolio and builder Wayne Rosengarten of W.J. Centerline Construction for helping his idea come to fruition.

“Wayne and Bob have been fundamental ingredients to getting this project to come to light off the paper,” says Victor. “This is the fourth project I’ve worked on with Bob. He’s the kind of architect that’s willing to take a lot of feedback, and is always a pleasure to work with.”

Guests enter the home through a front porch and into a spacious living room, where a bar, open shelving, an undercounter ice maker and a wine cooler are located. The kitchen is toward the left-center of the first floor, and features a huge island with seating in the middle of the room.

“The sink is in the middle of the island, and you’re looking out at four tabletop stools in front of you, to your left the dining-room table, and to the right the living room,” says Victor. “You could have 15 people socializing together. The open-floor plan incorporates large volumes of space and allows people to congregate without feeling cramped.”

There is also a powder room or half-bath on the first floor, and the first of two laundry rooms, the other being on the second level.

“The first-floor laundry room is designed for things like towels and bathing suits and sandy things that you might bring back from the beach, and don’t want to be trekking upstairs,” Victor says. “The one upstairs is for clothing, linens and bath towels. We have found that having double laundry rooms is a valuable asset.

“Most people come to the shore to relax,” he adds. “For many, it’s not a 12-month-a-year home, so everybody wants to get the maximum enjoyment with the minimum amount of work. This will lend itself to that.”

Victor purchased the property with a small home on it, and contemplated rehabbing and building up the original structure. The condition of the existing home’s heating, electrical and mechanical components made that consideration not cost-effective.

“I always approach these projects with ‘What would I want if I were moving into this house?’ in mind,” he says. “Having been a shore person since I was about 7, and spending all of my summers down here since then, I try to make these homes something that I’d like to live in myself. We use large-format tiles throughout, and make it sort of spa-like with neutral colors. Everything’s pretty sleek.

“Outside we’ll have arctic white Hardiboard siding, and the windows and railings will be black. It has a really nice street presence with the black-and-white look. It’s a traditional style that has emerged in many homes right now.”

The master suite is located just left of the second-level entry off the staircase, and is one of three second-floor bedroom suites. The master bedroom features a two-story ceiling and a large deck that spans both the first and second floors. There is a walk-in closet off a large bathroom that features his and her vanities. The shower is oversized and has double showerheads for a spa-like feel.

“We like to build these homes with these very high-volume master suites as opposed to the typical, triple-stacked houses where the masters are a nice size, square-footage wise, but they have the standard 8-foot ceilings,” Victor says. “Having a 15-foot ceiling really gives it a lot of volume. The master bedroom really feels special.”

A fourth bedroom and bathroom are on the third floor. The third floor also features a room that can be used as either a bedroom, office, children’s playroom or anything the homeowner would like it to be.

“It’s going to have barn-style doors that can be opened or closed for privacy, and will also be easily accessible to the bathroom on the third floor,” Victor says.

The property also includes a storage shed, a driveway that can accommodate at least three cars, and an approved permit to install a pool in the backyard if the buyer so desires.

“The reason we didn’t put in a pool is because I’m sort of old fashioned in the sense that there’s this giant thing to the east called the ocean,” says Victor. “That’s one of the main reasons people want to be at the shore. But I also realize that some people enjoy having a pool after a long day at the beach, so the permit allows them to build one.

“While there is certainly room for a pool, one could also just step down and have a nice-sized lawn, barbecue and pavers as well, depending on what you prefer.

“The home is really starting to take on a personality,” he adds. “It all flows from one area to another nicely.”

