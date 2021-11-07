A Mississippi Coast casino is getting a cryptocurrency ATM

Resorts World Las Vegas opened this summer with a cashless casino floor and cashless payments for restaurants, shops and entertainment.

Will it happen in Mississippi?

"It's really up to the operators at this point," McDaniel said.

WHY TECHNOLOGY IS KEY

Other casino operators are looking at upgrading technology to match the way young customers do business with the casino industry, said Jonathan Jones, general manager of Harrah's Gulf Coast in Biloxi.

Jones said millennials are accustomed to using their credit cards or mobile wallets and apps to pay for everything, and getting cash out to play at the casino takes time and can be a burden. They're also more likely to use services at casinos that require tipping, which can usually only be done with cash right now.

"If you want to play table games at one of our properties, and you're a millennial without cash, you go to the ATM first. That takes 90 seconds," he said. "Then you go to the table game, you give them their your cash, they count it, they get someone to verify the count. Then they give you our currency — the chips."