A lively, lovely location and panoramic water views are only part of the allure of this spacious inlet home

If you’ve ever seen a prominent personality, correspondent or consultant being interviewed on TV against the backdrop of a lavish home with magnificent surroundings and wished you could have a setup like that, now may be your opportunity to create such an enviable environment for yourself and your family— and perhaps even your professional life.

The magnificent three-story, 14-room house now for sale at 404 N. Maine Ave., just off the extension of the boardwalk in Atlantic City’s fashionable marina district known as the “Maine Avenue Promenade,” is precisely that kind of place—a spacious, five bedroom, four-and-half bath custom-crafted residence in a lively and lovely location offering a sweeping panorama of Absecon Inlet leading out to the open ocean.

And if you work from home, as so many people do these days and will likely continue doing in a world where that’s now become the norm, it also looks to be an ideal setting to really get your creative juices flowing (as well as to entertain associates and get together with clients, particularly once the current pandemic ends).