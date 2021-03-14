A lively, lovely location and panoramic water views are only part of the allure of this spacious inlet home

If you’ve ever seen a prominent personality, correspondent or consultant being interviewed on TV against the backdrop of a lavish home with magnificent surroundings and wished you could have a setup like that, now may be your opportunity to create such an enviable environment for yourself and your family— and perhaps even your professional life.
The magnificent three-story, 14-room house now for sale at 404 N. Maine Ave., just off the extension of the boardwalk in Atlantic City’s fashionable marina district known as the “Maine Avenue Promenade,” is precisely that kind of place—a spacious, five bedroom, four-and-half bath custom-crafted residence in a lively and lovely location offering a sweeping panorama of Absecon Inlet leading out to the open ocean.
And if you work from home, as so many people do these days and will likely continue doing in a world where that’s now become the norm, it also looks to be an ideal setting to really get your creative juices flowing (as well as to entertain associates and get together with clients, particularly once the current pandemic ends).
“As a realtor for over 20 years at the Jersey shore, I can honestly say that this is one of the most perfect homes any family could find to avail themselves of all the recreational benefits of one of the most popular vacation spots on the East Coast virtually at their doorstep,” says listing agent Donna Palazzo-Burnside of Basley Losco Realty Ventnor. “It’s both a wonderful place to shake off your stress and just relax and to engage in all kinds of family activities without having to drive anywhere,” like biking for miles on the boardwalk, taking your kids to the nearby Atlantic City Aquarium, strolling over to Gardner’s Basin for its seafood, boutiques and crafts or Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park. You’ll also be within walking distance of a number of boardwalk casinos, as well as a five-minute drive to Harrah’s, the Golden Nugget and the Borgata.
The house was built in 2006 by some of the area’s best contractors to the owners’ specifications in a beautifully revitalized section of the inlet with a rich and colorful history, having been the site of two of the most popular seafood restaurants on the East Coast, Hackney’s and Captain Starn’s, during Atlantic City’s earlier heyday. Its commanding, unobstructed panorama of the maritime setting can be enjoyed from wide, gracious porches and decks extending from all three floors (including a 40 x 16-foot second-level deck), where the occupants and their guests can watch the comings and goings of the pleasure boats and fishing vessels that traverse the inlet and the way their running lights and the surrounding harbor lights enhance the ambience of this enchanting nautical scene as darkness falls.
That view is also visible from the wide windows and sliding glass doors that grace many of the interior rooms, the aesthetics of which are further accentuated by several built-in gas-log fireplaces, including one in the family room, another in the dining room, and a third and fourth in both the master bedroom and master bath (which features a see-through fireplace). Another luxury feature is an elevator that makes it easy to bring grocery orders from the attached garage to the second-floor kitchen and for family members and guests who may have difficulty climbing stairs to reach the living/dining area, which is located on the second floor.
All of those aforementioned rooms, by the way, are designed to maximize living space, with the living room and kitchen sharing an expansive open-floor plan and the adjoining 17.5 x 23.5-foot dining room, with its vaulted ceiling and skylights, being long enough to actually double as a conference room. The eat-in kitchen is a chef’s dream, complete with top-of-the-line appliances that include a wall oven and microwave, as well as a wine bar, center island with granite countertop, an imported Italian-glass backsplash and a stylish tile floor. Also on the second level is a separate office complete with a half bath.
As for the bedrooms, four of them are conveniently located on the first floor, along with three full baths, a laundry/utility room, and an elegant tiled open foyer. On the third floor is the master suite, with spectacular ocean views, a walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, skylights and a full bath that includes a rain-head shower, body sprayers and a commercial grade steam roof, along with a media center/lounge area that could also be converted into a sixth bedroom if needed.
Additional amenities of this awesome abode include an oversize garage with ample room for bicycles, beach chairs, umbrellas and other equipment in addition to a car; off-street parking space for five more vehicles; two large insta-hot water heaters; an exterior shower with both hot and cold water, and a surround sound system throughout the house and garage.
To see for yourself what makes this prime property so enticing and well worth its $1,225,000 asking price, you should contact Palazzo-Burnside at (609) 412-6917 (cell number) or at (609) 437-2295 (direct office number) or email at palazzo75@comcast.net.
