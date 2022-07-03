A friendly neighborhood close to the beach is among the many reasons Margate home has been owner’s revered retreat for nearly three decades

Steve Stein has been a successful northeast Philadelphia businessman for more than five decades, mainly because he has an eye for quality and has always delivered a good product at a fair price.

That asset likely transfers to other aspects of his everyday life. If the three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom shore retreat at 17 S. Benson Ave. in Margate did not meet Stein’s high standards for excellence, he would not have owned the property for the past 27 years.

“It’s an awesome street, my neighbors are wonderful, I’ve made lots of friends since we bought here — I have mixed emotions about selling it, to be honest with you,” he says. “We’re a block from the beach, there’s (off-street) parking for four cars (including an attached garage). We’ve really enjoyed our time here.”

The south Margate home is situated on a spacious, 3,583-square-foot lot and has some incredible interior and exterior amenities, but probably its best asset is the one that seems to serve as the rallying cry among Realtors worldwide — location.

The home’s block-long hop to the beach is matched by its close proximity to famed beachfront eateries Ventura’s Greenhouse and Gilchrist Downbeach, not to mention Margate’s most famous landmark, Lucy the Elephant, and its adjacent Cousins Grill.

Heading in the other direction, it is about a four-block walk to Margate’s famed Amherst Avenue dining-and-entertainment district, and an even closer jaunt to a nearly unlimited list of dining and shopping opportunities on Ventnor Avenue.

“In the daytime it’s the beach, but the bay area is where most people want to be at night,” Stein says. “There’s plenty to do around here, and you can just park your car and walk to almost everything.”

Before one were to even step inside the Benson Avenue home, there is a huge front porch that Stein expanded since first purchasing the property. The front porch is largely shaded by an upper-level, wraparound deck that is accessed off the master suite. The master suite has its own well-appointed modern bathroom, and there are two other spacious bedrooms on the second level that share a full bathroom. All of the home’s bathrooms have recently been completely refurbished.

A powder room or half-bath is on the first level, which is laid out in an open-concept design. The front porch leads into a voluminous living room that connects to a dining room, which in turn opens into a modern eat-in kitchen. Out back is a deck large enough for a good-sized family gathering or backyard barbecue.

Photos provided by Giana Menne of the Hartman Home Team.