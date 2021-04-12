2M vaccinated against COVID-19 as NJ works toward goal of 4.7M by summer

New Jersey is nearly halfway to its goal of vaccinating 4.7 million adult residents against the coronavirus by the summer, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
“Over the past several days we reached another couple of critical milestones,” Murphy said at the start of his regular COVID-19 response briefing from Trenton.
To date, New Jersey has administered 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December. About 2.2 million residents are considered “fully vaccinated,” receiving either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the one required dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
While the number of those being vaccinated is on a steady rise, supply and demand continue to be an issue with state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli noting that the state’s allotment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be reduced in the coming weeks by the federal government.
“As the governor shared, we’re making great progress in getting New Jerseyans vaccinated. Unfortunately, we will see a slightly lower allocation of vaccine doses from the federal government, particularly with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Persichilli said.
Last week, the state received 550,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. This week, they are expecting 466,000 doses of the three vaccines, with Johnson & Johnson making up only 15,600, down from 131,000 doses last week.
“And the week after that, as far as we know, it may go down to 5,200 doses,” she said. “Since J & J is going to be scarce, and we want as many people as possible to be vaccinated, please take whatever vaccination is available to you.”
Murphy said he was still confident in reaching the state’s goal of 70% eligible adult residents vaccinated by summer. He said that Johnson & Johnson was explicit over the weekend that it would still be able to achieve its 100 million dose production by the end of June.
“To all working across the state to administer shots in arms regardless of where you are,” Murphy said, “from the bottom of our hearts we say, ‘thank you for your incredible and hard work.’”
He also thanked those who are getting vaccinated.
“We’re not patting ourselves on the back and this is a journey that is not complete,” he said, as inequities in testing and vaccination access continue to exist.
Murphy said that the number of positive cases is on a gradual decline, with 2,631 new positive cases as of Monday. The reported positivity rate is 8.39% and the rate of transmission is now below 1, at .94 — a positive indicator.
There were 2,261 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 27 new reported COVID-related deaths, bringing the state’s total confirmed death toll to 22,323.
Persichilli said that while it looks like the hospitalizations have stabilized, the number of patients on ventilators and deaths have increased. In addition, the number of people hospitalized under the age of 60 has also increased, making up 48% of new hospitalizations.
In her report, Persichilli also noted a recent study by the Yale School of Public Health, the Connecticut Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in long-term care facilities found it had a 63% effectiveness in preventing infection after the first dose.
Asked about end-of-the-school-year celebrations, Murphy said he expects that the indoor and outdoor gathering limits will likely increase over the next few weeks in time for high school proms and graduations.
“I’ll be very surprised that we're not going to be updating this guidance, and I hope expanding,” Murphy said, although not just yet.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
