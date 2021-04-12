2M vaccinated against COVID-19 as NJ works toward goal of 4.7M by summer

“And the week after that, as far as we know, it may go down to 5,200 doses,” she said. “Since J & J is going to be scarce, and we want as many people as possible to be vaccinated, please take whatever vaccination is available to you.”

Murphy said he was still confident in reaching the state’s goal of 70% eligible adult residents vaccinated by summer. He said that Johnson & Johnson was explicit over the weekend that it would still be able to achieve its 100 million dose production by the end of June.

“To all working across the state to administer shots in arms regardless of where you are,” Murphy said, “from the bottom of our hearts we say, ‘thank you for your incredible and hard work.’”

He also thanked those who are getting vaccinated.

“We’re not patting ourselves on the back and this is a journey that is not complete,” he said, as inequities in testing and vaccination access continue to exist.

Murphy said that the number of positive cases is on a gradual decline, with 2,631 new positive cases as of Monday. The reported positivity rate is 8.39% and the rate of transmission is now below 1, at .94 — a positive indicator.