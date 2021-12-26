$25M to distribute East Coast fish to nutrition programs

PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government will spend $25 million on East Coast fish to aid nutrition assistance programs and help New England’s struggling commercial fishing industry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday it would make the purchase on Atlantic groundfish. That is a group of species such as cod, haddock and pollock that come to the docks in states including Massachusetts and Maine and are popular in seafood markets and restaurants.

The purchase came after members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation called on the USDA to purchase more East Coast seafood through its programs that distribute food to residents in need.

The purchase will help fill food pantries and boost an East Coast seafood industry still struggling with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the delegation members said.

The USDA “is continuing to support the Atlantic seafood industry, as we have urged them to do, after our contributions went overlooked in federal purchases for far too long,” said Democratic Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Democratic Reps. William Keating and Seth Moulton in a statement.