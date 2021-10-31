 Skip to main content
103121-pac-mon-realestate
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

103121-pac-mon-realestate

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON 960 Marlborough Ave, Nh Property Mgmt Llc Ttk Homes 1 Llc; 07/26/21. $220,000

14 E Woodland Ave, Zhou Yifang Cucchisi Michael; 07/27/21. $105,000

33 Shady Lane, Hathaway Charles S Schiavo James A; 07/27/21. $144,550

930 White Horse Pike, 930 White Horse Pike Llc Park Rock Group Llc; 07/27/21. $1,050,000

615 Pitney Road, Ferdman Jason Gale Jacqueline S; 07/30/21. $278,500

ATLANTIC CITY

1434 Mediterranean #B, Mathivanan Thiruganasambandam Adam Edron; 07/22/21. $68,500

2701 Atlantic Ave, Maira Real Estate Holdings Llc Aez Real Estate Llc; 07/22/21. $600,000

156 S New York Ave, B&B Parking Inc Nyorangedeeds Llc; 07/22/21. $1,800,000

3501 Boardwalk #A112, Singh Harpreet Conwell Diana E; 07/23/21. $68,000

820 Robinson Ave, Hayes Leonard Stanley Jerome; 07/23/21. $155,000

118 Folsom Ave, Mour Alex Straka Christopher; 07/23/21. $168,000

330 N Richmond Ave, Ficca Nina M/Admr Zakaria Hossen M; 07/23/21. $225,000

109 N Brighton Ave, Huynh Duc C Stagg Lauren; 07/23/21. $267,500

2405 Pacific Ave, Lonski David Casino Reinvestment Dev Auth; 07/23/21. $1,250,000

27 N Annapolis Ave, C5 Property Hunters Llc Green Marketing Llc; 07/26/21. $78,000

3101 Boardwalk #1010-1, Romeo Jacqueline Capocci Madeline; 07/26/21. $140,000

46 N Delancy Place, Us Bank Tr Na Ostrow Alan L; 07/26/21. $250,000

35 S Plaza Place, Murtha Thomas J Brenner Ira; 07/26/21. $689,000

3501 Ventnor Ave, Almeida Linda A Yehuda Holdings Llc; 07/27/21. $70,000

2124 E Riverside Drive, Marrone Kurt Minnix Albert Jr; 07/27/21. $75,000

670 Carolyn Terrace, Carrasco Jehova Peters Tamera; 07/27/21. $89,900.

1909 Blaine Ave, Galang Blas Sj Hauck Prop Llc; 07/27/21. $90,000

40 N Montgomery Ave, Polmonari Arlene Allen Denise; 07/27/21. $130,000

3101 Boardwalk 1117-2, Wahab Mahammad A Guglietti Mary; 07/27/21. $218,000

43 N Trenton Ave, Tsien Ching Isaacs Janae; 07/27/21. $240,000

3501 Boardwalk Unit C210, Pagalilauan Oscar P Bucksar Nicholas; 07/28/21. $69,000

2614 Pacific Ave, Krantz Samuel Musa Real Estate Traders Llc; 07/28/21. $72,500

2405 Formicas Way, Robinson Tristin Rello Jason; 07/28/21. $162,500

4711 Theresa Place, 4711 Theresa Place Of Ac Llc Terenik Elizabeth; 07/28/21. $565,000

637 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Bates Mcarthur Thelma/Exrx Farrar Carolyn; 07/29/21. $164,900

526 Pacific Ave Unit 807, Lap Properties Llc Lokich Judith; 07/29/21. $179,000

327 N Trenton Ave, Kerbeck Charles F Ciocca Atlantic City Llc; 07/29/21. $208,024

3712 Porter Ave, 3712 Porter Ave Llc Ciocca Atlantic City Llc; 07/29/21. $300,000

452 N Albany Ave, Mink Coat Llc Ciocca Atlantic City Llc; 07/29/21. $350,000

102 S Raleigh Ave, Swarbrick Robert J De Company Llc; 07/29/21. $750,000

360 & 370 N Trenton Ave, Kerbeck George F Ciocca Atlantic City Llc; 07/29/21. $993,403

2721 Boardwalk Unit M6, Akm Delwar Hossain Philly Good Bones By Cary Inc; 07/30/21. $74,900

602 N Connecticut Ave, Dahm Montgomery Zp Ac Holdings 1 Llc; 07/30/21. $130,000

BRIGANTINE

300 W Brigantine Ave Unit 102, Sorrenti John N Evenchen Daniel; 07/23/21. $224,000

107 9th St North, Croce Robert A Jr Vaganos Steve; 07/23/21. $605,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit P-1, Burgagni Giorgio Makuszewski William; 07/26/21. $124,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1412, Sawyer Thomas J Jr Barone Rita; 07/26/21. $242,500

305 Arbegast Drive, Angiolillo Vincent Hopkins Anita; 07/27/21. $295,000

29 Lighthouse Drive, Cooker Thomas Jr Yoder Raymond E; 07/27/21. $452,000

706 West Beach Ave, Delciotto Paula Felix Joseph; 07/27/21. $600,000

5211 Ocean Drive So, Divinney Carl Weil Paul Evan; 07/27/21. $859,000

210 Seventh St So, Mb Homebuilders Broadway Fred III; 07/28/21. $645,000

14 Ontario Drive Unit B, Lawall Kenneth Keyser Gary; 07/29/21. $319,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N108, Roantree David J Costanzo Michael G; 07/29/21. $455,000

312 13th St So, Reavy Edward J Fuller David S; 07/29/21. $745,000

904 Fownes Ave, Szwak Josephine V Wan Nick; 07/30/21. $400,000

21 Beacon Lane, Randa Albert S,-2nd,/Tr Carson Edward F; 07/30/21. $450,000

329 33rd St So, Herndon Dorie Chmielewski Alan; 07/30/21. $510,000

411 Lafayette Blvd, Havenhomes Builders Llc Patel Manjina; 07/30/21. $775,000

40 W Ocean Drive, Maranz Glenn Funk Andrea J; 07/30/21. $1,680,000

BUENA BOROUGH

112 Bache St, Lebron Emilie Basile Ronald D; 07/29/21. $240,000

200 W Flower St, Jarrin Valeria Velez Anthony; 07/30/21. $220,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

513 Cushman Ave, Richardson Joseph R III Remillard Jason; 07/21/21. $187,000

553 Jackson Road, Koteles Walter Adamczyk William; 07/30/21. $375,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6593 Mill Road, Gokul Properties Llc Westcott John Joseph; 07/27/21. $280,000

12 Coronado Lane, Early Timothy James Portnoy Kenneth B; 07/27/21. $330,000

3 Wexford Lane, Dr Horton Inc Nj Brahmbhatt Hemant D; 07/27/21. $344,990

108 Cherry Drive, Uddin Md Avichal Paresh I; 07/27/21. $375,000

106 Amber Court, Schoonmaker Clifford B III Mckeon Bryan; 07/27/21. $385,018

5 Gem Ave, Farino Ronald D Kocienski Matthew; 07/27/21. $450,000

1041 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Daly Kent Shady River Family Marina Llc; 07/27/21. $919,000

504 Jonathan Ct Unit 101 Bldg 23, Greenwood Henry Hunter White Alicia S; 07/28/21. $155,000

2511 Fire Road Unit A13, Walter D Mark Jr/Heir 2511 Fire Road Qozb Llc; 07/28/21. $225,000

2743 Fire Road, Pineda Aldo Danilson White Akiba; 07/28/21. $289,000

209 Glenn Ave, Manikatova Daniela Anderson Derek; 07/28/21. $330,000

203 Merion Court, Gurwicz Joseph Roca Rolando D; 07/28/21. $650,000

1251 Old Zion Road, Metro Joan Cummings Kevin A; 07/29/21. $205,000

6115 Mill Road, Bergen Christine Mahana Meaghan; 07/29/21. $274,900

13 Wexford Lane, Dr Horton Inc Nj Strazzeri Anthony; 07/29/21. $347,990

128 W Kennedy Drive, Lee Regina Brock Robert; 07/29/21. $375,000

22 Point Drive, Heintz Rudolph H,-Jr Cook John R III; 07/29/21. $415,000

220 Granville Circle, Steiger Robert J Pohlman Thomas; 07/29/21. $565,000

100 Branch Hill Drive, Planas Louie Pereira Michael J; 07/30/21. $315,000

307 Sussex Road, Corona Michelle Lino Johnson David; 07/30/21. $328,500

30 Daisy Drive, Tieu Alex H Rizvi Ahmer; 07/30/21. $430,000

47 Sunset Blvd, Swanson Andrew K Dascenzo Manfred; 07/30/21. $725,000

ESTELL MANOR

214 First Ave, Wilder Property Acquisitions Llc Shone Megan P; 07/29/21. $290,000

FOLSOM

101 S River Drive, Papale Tabatha L Sobolewski Andrew S; 07/21/21. $205,000

1231 Mays Landing Road, Magee Andrew L Moffei Patrick J; 07/26/21. $187,000

201 Springdale Lane, Sunwest State Llc Stinson Investments Llc; 07/28/21. $135,000

1000 & 1002 Black Horse Pike, Arena Charles J Bustamante Banda Juan C; 07/29/21. $199,900

9 Fenimore Drive, Yecco Albert Yecco Brianna N; 07/30/21. $168,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

304 Sandy Lane, Straughn John Brenner Madeline; 07/26/21. $198,000

712 E Cornell Ave, Bolli Steven W Jr Kovack Gregory M; 07/26/21. $208,500

712 Eagle Point Court, Rzemyk Beth Jefferson Devin C; 07/26/21. $218,500

482 Ebony Tree Ave, Thakkar Dilip/Ind&Atty Mitra Dipankar; 07/26/21. $270,000

711 E Chip Shot Lane, Longinetti William J Heinle Kim S; 07/26/21. $359,000

244 Meadow Ridge Road, Scheckman Nava Solt Kevin A; 07/27/21. $84,000

135 Driftwood Court, Seddon Alfred Villa Ashley; 07/27/21. $88,000

26 Pheasant Meadow, Hall Ryan A Triola Thomas; 07/27/21. $132,000

833 W Hite Horse Pike & Arago St, Young Stephen M Witmer Dylan J; 07/27/21. $180,000

445 S Upas Ave, Stahl Jiamchit Gindt Phillip M; 07/27/21. $185,000

130 Seminole Drive, Gonzalez Garzon Daniel F Torres Joel; 07/27/21. $270,000

524-A Fourth Ave, Miller Barbara J Policastro George; 07/27/21. $286,000

714 Sixth Ave, Adamczyk Mikalyn Weissalz Henry; 07/27/21. $310,000

54 Pembrooke Way, Morecraft Jennifer/Exrx Czarnek Alan; 07/27/21. $321,236

11 Malibu Way, Samulis Alexandra L Desenzo Michael A; 07/28/21. $89,900

18 Pheasant Meadow Court, Eckel Jane Fickling Daryll B Jr; 07/28/21. $120,000

28 Steeds St, Vij Parveen K Kalin Lisa; 07/28/21. $135,000

625 Eighth Ave, Saltwater Homes Llc Solano Andres; 07/28/21. $300,000

208 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Emtd Llc Homes For All Inc; 07/28/21. $385,000

63 S New York Road, Mendosa Narciso Whitehead James; 07/28/21. $386,000

72 Club Place, Schein Ilene Atlantic Villas Llc; 07/29/21. $90,500

734 E Cooper Ferry Court, Franchetti Bruce Joseph Genovese Christine; 07/29/21. $170,000

428 Elm Ave, Mancuso Nicholas Stanton Ilia; 07/29/21. $335,000

647 Country Club Drive, Paccione Patricia Holderman Debra/Tr; 07/29/21. $375,000

802 Gate House Drive, Fiedler Jeffrey S Ross William M; 07/29/21. $750,000

625 Shiller St, Schroer Laurel Ross Dolores M; 07/29/21. $780,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2602 Boulder Court, Schofield Elizabeth A Copeland Carol Susan; 07/27/21. $90,000

421 Old River Road, Pacentrilli Dennis Mcgrath Matthew;07/27/21. $328,000

478 Clarkstown Road, Shapiro Howard S Johnson James; 07/27/21. $328,000

278 Deerfield Drive, Fox Kimberley A Beuttel Sarno Frank; 07/27/21. $350,000

2718 Falcon Court, Reich Jeffrey Barbere Paul S Jr; 07/28/21. $140,000

5570 Atlantic Ave, Gettings Deborah Noreo Llc;07/28/21. $146,403

76 Gasko Road, Rivello Linda Rivello Linda; 07/28/21. $158,220.

5914 Vine Drive, Marrero Ruben Santana Kewy; 07/28/21. $220,000

7329 Strand Ave, Reustle David Degennaro Keano J; 07/28/21. $235,000

41 Abington Court, Santana Pedro J Villeta Aubrey; 07/28/21. $403,000

5760 Cedar Ave, Mcgeoch Joleen M Veloso Christopher M; 07/29/21. $485,000

5 Camac Ave, Beck Matthew D Koetters Joseph; 07/30/21. $195,000

5303 Harding Highway Units 106, 204, 405, 905, Stern Ronald/Tr/Tr Fenwick & Nguyen Realty Llc; 07/30/21. $200,000

HAMMONTON

357 S White Horse Pike, Blose Richard Nva Re Llc; 07/22/21. $300,000

811 S Egg Harbor Road, Rbg Real Estate Entrp Llc John Squared Llc; 07/23/21. $575,000

320 12th St, Moerder Tattoos Llc Hessie Llc; 07/26/21. $225,000

258 N Grand St, Giacobbe Terri A Brady Brendan S; 07/26/21. $370,000

MARGATE

9707 Monmouth Ave, Kocher Regina Kelly Kyle; 07/23/21. $475,000

5 Bayshore Court, Sanchez Elisa/Admrx Snyder Robert A; 07/23/21. $510,000

22 S Washington Ave Unit 6, Gallo Frank Daniszewski Mark; 07/26/21. $327,800

8206 Fulton Ave, Lerman Larry Morelli Marisa; 07/26/21. $445,000

12 N Gladstone Ave, Bernard H Falkow Rev Tr Agmt Ffl Investments Llc; 07/27/21. 1$620,000

111 N Rumson Ave, Bevacqua Anthony Ross June C/Exr; 07/27/21. $775,000

316 N Thurlow Ave, Leotta Raymond N Parkway Property Ptnrs Llc; 07/27/21. $2,545,000

7801 Bayshore Drive, Beredjiklian Mary Goodman Jay David; 07/27/21. $3,257,777

308 N Delavan Ave, Moran Shelley L/Tr Moran Shelley L; 07/28/21. $110,000

10 S Adams Ave #200, Fagerstrom Talita Gitterman Lori; 07/28/21. $299,000

9600 Atlantic Ave Apt 517, Hazboun K Anthony Manus Jason; 07/28/21. $535,000

9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 901, Desouza Norman Lebovic Joseph; 07/29/21. $485,000

NORTHFIELD

7 Cara Court, Oneil James T Balmer Thomas Robert IV; 07/27/21. $650,000

2008 Wabash Ave, Harhay Sheree Beatrice Jared M; 07/29/21. $267,500

SOMERS POINT

13 Princeton Road, Chilkotowsky Gary Jr Weed Nicole A; 07/28/21. $265,000

1 S Laurel Drive, Kemenosh John Jr Sognare Llc; 07/28/21. $426,000

204 Bliss Ave, Winslow Donald P Doperak Cheryl; 07/29/21. $380,000

VENTNOR

5 N New Haven Ave C2b, Archdekin Carmel J Herron Allen J; 07/26/21. $290,000

4800 Boardwalk Unit 1011 Aka Unit 1009a, Haverford Trust Co Servodio Nunziata; 07/27/21. $115,000

305 Essex Court, Ali Safdar Pettinelli Christina; 07/27/21. $210,000

236 N Derby Ave Unit 608, Coleman James Michael/Admr Ditomaso Mark S; 07/27/21. $215,000

5200 Boardwalk Condo 5d, Richmond Allen Smith Stephen; 07/27/21. $300,000

107 S Cambridge Ave, Baker Anne/Atty Tjm Investments Holdings Llc; 07/27/21. $800,000

236 N Derby Ave #907, Neely William P Toland Wendy; $07/28/21. 150,000

717 N Surrey Ave, Sanchez Maritza Goldman Jonathan; 07/28/21. $230,000

107 N Wissahickon Ave, Cohen Steven Advantage Ds Llc; 07/30/21. $450,000

5905 Atlantic Ave, Tzioutziouklaris Marcia Cummins Floyd III; 07/30/21. $700,000

Cape May County

AVALON

530 21st St, Cooley-Dugan Rosemarie Schantz Terry L; 07/2021. $950,000

7900 Dune Drive Un 210, Ring Timothy E Kinslow Brian; 07/2021. $307,000

35 E 11th St, D C Dev LLC Filshill Archibald; 07/2021. $4,100,000

255 29th St, Welsh Katherine Shearer Edward L; 07/2021. $1,995,000

7929 Dune Drive, Betman Antonietta Monaco Domiano Karen; 07/2021. $425,000

Lot 2.324 Block 78.04, Accardi Family Partnership Crothers Jonathan A; 07/2021. $394,000

CAPE MAY

1035 Idaho Ave, Daggett Robert P Sj Design Group LLC; 07/2021. $650,000

1217 Vermont Ave, R H Pauza Irrev Trust Peter Scott; 07/2021. $615,000

1320B Wisconsin Ave, Hess Kenneth J Verrico Domenic; 07/2021. $430,000

1520 NJ Ave Un 318, Farley Matthew L Cacciola Michael A; 07/2021. $364,900

Lot 44417 Block 1150, Beddia John A Curley Christopher M; 07/2021. $1,685,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

26 Ravenwood Drive, Graham Jason Garcia Arnaldo; 07/2021. $625,000

141 Woodbine Oceanview Road, Cicchino Theodore V Jr Moffatt Peter V; 07/2021. $275,000

113 Whale Beach Ave, Morgan Marianna Adm Reid Oliver H III; 07/2021. $82,800

LOWER TOWNSHIP

58 Pinetree Drive, Harrell Bryce Leonard Beverly R; 06/2021. $319,900

703 Gordon Terrace, Tolchin Terry E Napoleon Joseph T; 06/2021. $307,500

211 W Greenwood Ave, Moncrief Nancy Adm Costill Douglas J; 06/2021. $302,000

229 Suzanne Ave, Pfaff Brenda L Cunnane Cecilia M; 06/2021. $269,000

215 Cardinal Ave, Mount Edward J Sippel Christopher J; 06/2021. $251,000

402 Agnus Ave, Fannie Mae Delgado Jonathan; 06/2021. $250,000

675B Town Bank Road, Twombly Timothy Corey Susan S Trust; 06/2021. $230,000

11 E Jacksonville Ave, Shotwell Ira Grisko Anthony; 06/2021. $219,500

103 E Virginia Ave, Brand Tracy W Sr Lowry Joseph; 06/2021. $215,000

254 E Florida Ave, Jr Shore Properties LLC Ford Peter; 06/2021. $190,000

42 Breakwater Place Un 42, Snappy Home Buyer LLC Watson Victoria; 06/2021. $130,000

1812 Bayshore Road Un 1, Christensen Adele M Pawlus Real Estate Dev LLC; 06/2021. $78,000

Shawcrest Road Boat Slip A-16, Quigley Mary R Ratz Daniel; 06/2021. $20,000

713 Adriatic Ave, Zgombic Mate Liuzzi Joseph; 07/2021. $732,000

112 Willow Drive, Grey Chance C Murray Sean M; 07/2021. $445,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1411 New York Ave, Grossman Edward 1411 New York Ave LLC; 07/2021. $20,000

502 E 14th Ave Un 2, Mc Mullan Thomas Acp Ventures LLC; 07/2021. $854,000

408 Virginia Ave, Schmidt Frederick R 408 Virginia LLC; 07/2021. $846,000

418 E 24th Ave, Pomenti Albert A Lugas Matthew S; 07/2021. $557,500

500 Kennedy Drive Un 703, Herman James Ronald Hahn Robert D; 07/2021. $525,000

315 E 7th Ave, Robinson Gertrude Giuffre Nicholas; 07/2021. $525,000

400 W Pine Ave, Shevlin-Perry Miriam Exr Plaza Susan; 07/2021. $499,900

215 Surf Ave Un 105, Corrado Dina Marie Homony William A; 07/2021. $380,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 207, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Courduff Edward J Jr; 07/2021. $350,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 109, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Dibridcida Brian; 07/2021. $310,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 205, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Crozier Eugene; 07/2021. $300,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 204, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC O’Neill Michael J; 07/2021. $300,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 206, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Digregorio Dominic; 07/2021. $300,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 102, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Wilkins Margaret; 07/2021. $295,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 201, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Marterella Carol; 07/2021. $290,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 210, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Morozin Jennifer; 07/2021. $250,000

510 E 14th Ave, Johnston Raymond J Ludwig Christine L; 07/2021. $226,000

OCEAN CITY

407 44th St, Asplundii Reed K Shukla Pratik; 07/2021. $1,550,000

407-09 20th St Un B #409, Danahy Mark R 4557 Asbury Ave LLC; 07/2021. $900,000

3629 Central Ave Un 1, Moffett Christopher C Lahm Frederick III; 07/2021. $888,888

115 Trofa’s Way, Dewar Gina Johnson Joseph W Jr; 07/2021. $845,000

236 Central Ave, Greene Kevin C Perry Terrance J; 07/2021. $840,000

5529-31 Bay Ave Un A, Eastern Const & Ele Inc Olender Kevin; 07/2021. $800,000

3558 Asbury Ave, Jaquith Roert Fean Bryan A; 07/2021. $778,000

322 Boardwalk Un 418, Kaiserian Carol Trust Summers Rebecca E; 07/2021. $760,000

16 W 7th St B, Duncan Real Estate Invs LLC Lally Stacy M; 07/2021. $719,000

708-10 Third St, Raspa Richard Anthony Sr Ocean City Dev Group LLC; 07/2021. $700,000

7 Marlin Court, Price Edward W Kendall Brett; 07/2021. $690,000

17 W 7th St, Duncan Real Estate Invs LLC Burgoyne Thomas A; 07/2021. $689,000

415 Second St West Side, Sullivan Thomas M Jr Mc Elwee Paul; 07/2021. $485,000

231 Limpet Drive Un 231, Seeger Richard Exr&C Alexander Robert Donald; 07/2021. $475,000

125 Haven Ave Un A, O’Boyle Joseph Sprague David Newell; $452,500

420B Central Ave, Lesser Steven J Gieseler Deborah; 07/2021. $350,000

Lot 1 Block 2102, Kelly Ryan T Senss Stephen F; 07/2021. $246,000

719 11th St Un 609, Schell Walter M Est Darrow Kathleen; 07/2021. $224,900

801 Tenth St Un 252, Burton Nancy A Benedict Douglas E; 07/2021. $185,000

3408-30 Haven Ave Un 226, Stuffo Leza Harkinson James; 07/2021. $130,000

3408-30 Haven Ave, Wheeldon Gregory I Morgan Sean; 07/2021. $124,000

51 Arkansas Ave, Jenkins Judith L Sunny Cove LLC; 07/2021. $2,100,000

1724 Boardwalk, Walter Daniel B Colella Anthony; 07/2021. $1,862,000

916 Wesley Ave, First Knight 916 Wesley LLC Barracuda Rental LLC; 07/2021. $1,600,000

809 St James Place, Jwr Properties LLC Mc Cord-Amasis Mark; 07/2021. $1,439,000

615 North St, Steidle Katherine Prudhomme Maryann D; 07/2021. $1,300,000

101 Atlantic Ave, Doperak Cheryl Ann Tassone Bruce; 07/2021. $1,150,000

1420 Ocean Ave, Colella Anthony M Spag8 LLC; 07/2021. $999,999

2619 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Titter Raymond Charles Adams Sean F; 07/2021. $867,000

719 Tenth St, North Island Inn Dev LLC Haist Christopher; 07/2021. $855,000

21 W 7th St 2nd Fl, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Lang Charles; 07/2021. $650,000

21 W 7th St, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Schratwieser David J; 07/2021. $619,000

3436 Central Ave, Honawar Ashish D Mcnally Albert J; 07/2021. $402,000

3313-15 Bay Ave, Amato Michael J Skierski David; 07/2021. $220,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5204 Central Ave S Un, Redfern Ocean LLC Nangle Gerald J Jr; 07/2021. $1,349,000

25 39th St, Feely John Bernard Exr Jersey Shore Props LLC; 07/2021. $1,300,000

109 82nd St Un A, Gillesppie Kevin Bement Edward D; 07/2021. $820,000

101 47th St, Farr John W III Latti William A; 07/2021. $600,000

33 42nd St Un 103, A & L LLC Blufish Realty LLC; 07/2021. $495,000

242 57th St 2nd Fl, Bastian Christine Mc Laughlin James; 07/2021. $186,000

242 57th St 2nd Fl, A Mclaughlin Support Trust Mc Laughlin James; 07/2021. $186,000

102 45th St West, Rimshaw John A Jr Vanham Richard; 07/2021. $96,079

28 53rd St, Aitken Robert C Testen Michael A; 07/2021. $1,355,000

126 77th St West Un, De Stefano Albert A Boorman Debra S; 07/2021. $1,315,000

234 77th St, Donnelly Leonard Friedman Mitchell; 07/2021. $1,100,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

4 Nicholas Lane, Fannie Mae Gustke Carl J; 07/2021. $435,000

1054 Route US 9 South, Duncan Ronald J Meyer David Nathan; 07/2021. $415,000

118 Allendale Road, Perry Roger E Morgenweck Charles K; 07/2021. $275,000

39 Frances Drive S, Hope Justin A Bobb Michael S Sr; 07/2021. $230,000

154 Heron Lane, Bucciarelli Gus Schreiber Sean N Sr; 07/2021. $90,000

305 Burley Road, Blizzard Michael Sorantino David S; 07/2021. $453,000

15 Killdeer Hill Road, Yiannos Stacy A Morrison Kenneth; 07/2021. $400,000

19 Meghan Lane, Germanio John James Dahms Daniel M; 07/2021. $155,000

Lot 10 Block 563, Prosser Thomas Prosser Karen; 07/2021. $100,000

516 Route 9, Santangelo Gregory A Lombardo Joseph S; 07/2021. $77,000

516 Route 9, Hample William A Reinhart Eric; 07/2021. $50,000

WILDWOOD

102 W Lotus Road Un 102, Sensoy Anita M Rooney William Lawrence; 07/2021. $749,900

218 E Hildreth Ave, Perez Reynaldo T Ocasio Angelica; 07/2021. $420,000

249 E Baker Ave #102, Patel Nitan A Monti Agostino J; 07/2021. $420,000

2601 Atlantic Ave, Montieth Jayson Mckee Michael; 07/2021. $195,000

215 E Youngs Ave, Olszewski Carol Sachdev Varsha S; 07/2021. $80,000

245-247 E Taylor Ave, Garofalo Anna Salnia Enterprises Inc; 07/2021. $550,000

409-411 W Oak Ave, Riegert Timothy 609 Mgmt LLC; 07/2021. $425,000

124 W Juniper Ave, Geissel William F Fennell Kathleen; 07/2021. $360,000

324 W Garfield Ave Un 200, D’Alonzo Joseph Edelmayer William K; 07/2021. $308,000

200 E Youngs Ave #302, Schultz David P Harple David J; 07/2021. $229,000

5001 Park Blvd Un 11, Thummel Elzabeth Fitzpatrick Dana Elaine; 07/2021. $150,000

248 E Burk Ave, Cicero Nicole Lanetti Christopher; 07/2021. $440,000

412 W Poplar Ave, Fredericksdorf Charles E Blacha Francis; $375,000

209 W Magnolia Ave, Ferlisi Catherine M Barton Heather; $329,000

35 E Taylor Ave, Ryan Thomas Exr&C Buchholz Scott; 07/2021. 2$320,000

3010 Ocean Ave, Lozano Margaret Tres Jane; 07/2021. $220,000

213-15 E Baker Ave, Weintraut Robert J Cellmer Mary-Kathleen; 07/2021. $210,000

822 W Rio Grande Ave, Cernjul Pamela Adm Mokychic Stephen G; 07/2021. $130,000

225 E Wildwood Ave, Ibrahim Mohamed Mcnasby John; 07/2021. $84,900

WILDWOOD CREST

203 W Pittsburgh Ave, Sklodowski Gary F Haney Beth Ann; 07/2021. $190,000

135 E Lavender Road Un 1, Witkowski Mary Ann Tsubary Dror; 07/2021. $180,000

407 E Palm Road, Zumwalt Kurt Shields Robert; 07/2021. $795,000

5906 Atlantic Ave, Stevenson Ronald Insalaco Charles V; 07/2021. $789,670

204 E Primrose Road, Jablokow George R Kh Nj Ventrues LLC; 07/2021. $550,000

9305 Pacific Ave, Karavan George Harry Karavan Marcus Harry; 07/2021. $477,000

500 E St Paul Ave Un 23, Galya John Buono Dominick A; 07/2021. $320,000

427 E Miami Ave Un 309, Perniciaro Amy Guccione Guy Roger; 07/2021. $235,000

8501 Atlantic Ave, Katebian Roberta Diantonio Michael A Sr; 07/2021. $157,000

Marks James T III Sullo Christopher 123 E Stanton Rd $580,000 Fritz Jeanne Rebecca Goldberg Lynne Michelle 8906 Pacific Ave $189,750

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

