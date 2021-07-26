Business travel stirs, but many road warriors stay grounded

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says business travel will change.

“I do think that maybe 10% to 20% of the previous business travel will be lost, but I think you’re going to find new forms of travel,” Bastian said in an interview. “There will be new reasons why people travel.”

Bastian says some things, like overnight trips to business meetings in Europe, will be dropped because they are an inefficient use of time. But he says there will be new demand to network by meeting people after being introduced on Zoom.

Aside from their own surveys, which airlines are often unwilling to disclose, there are few precise numbers about business travel. The industry trade group Airlines for America estimates that before the pandemic about 30% of trips were taken for business reasons, and that those travelers accounted for between 40% and 50% of airline revenue.

Some experts thinks business trips might be fewer and more carefully selected.

“Things have changed,” says Brendan Drewniany, public-relations director for Black Tomato, a luxury-travel company. “There is less an expectation to have a volume of back-to-back meetings, and in general the trips themselves have been longer and not as rushed, which is actually a plus.”