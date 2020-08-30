Todd Bolich named IT director for JFS of Atlantic & Cape May Counties
Todd Bolich has been appointed director of information technology for Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.
Bolich is responsible for managing the nonprofit’s computer system infrastructure, copiers and printers, associated network support systems and hardware and telephone systems. Bolich has more than 20 years of IT expertise and has held IT positions at companies throughout South Jersey. Most recently, he served as director of IT infrastructure and systems for Acenda Integrated Health Inc.
Bolich attended Atlantic Cape Community College, where he studied business and electronics. In addition, he earned a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer certification.
‘The JFS board and staff are delighted to welcome Todd to our agency. His career experience, talent and enthusiasm will complement the hardworking JFS team,’ JFS CEO Andrea Steinberg said.
