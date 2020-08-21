Mike Epifanio joins Performance Marketing as V.P.
Performance Marketing has hired communications professional Mike Epifanio as its new vice president. The South Jersey native now serves as the agency’s senior copywriter and public relations resource. He also participates in client relations and business development. Epifanio has written news stories, opinion columns, dining reviews, as well as advertising copy for print, radio, TV, web and social media. The Temple University Journalism school grad has served as a television talk show host, PR man, marketing executive and ad salesman. He has directed the editorial departments for Atlantic City Magazine, Atlantic City Weekly, Shorecast, Casino Journal, Casino Player and other publications. He launched a weekly newspaper, The Grapevine, in his hometown of Vineland in 2008. The newspaper was sold in 2015. Epifanio has been active in communities throughout South Jersey, especially in Cumberland and Atlantic counties. He has served on the boards of directors for local chapters of the United Way, Rotary Club and the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA, for which he served as board president until January. He and his wife, Amy, have two children and live in Egg Harbor Township.
Jen Quinn recognized with 40 Under 40 Award
NJBIZ has honored The Wireless Experience Group’s Jen Quinn as one of the 2020 NJBIZ 40 under 40, recognizing her among the best and brightest of New Jersey’s next generation of business leaders. As director of marketing for The Wireless Experience and its sister company Fantasy Island Amusement Park, Quinn oversees all marketing and advertising for an enterprise of more than 600 people. ‘Quinn joined The Wireless Experience in 2018 following a three-year tenure at iPlay America, where she served as marketing and promotions director. She previously worked in radio promotions with New Jersey broadcast marketing company Press Communications LLC. She has a Master of Arts, Communication and Public Relations degree from Montclair State University and a bachelor’s degree in music/vocal from Ramapo College of New Jersey.
Peyton Bowen joins Masterpiece Advertising
Masterpiece Advertising welcomes copywriter Peyton Bowen. A 2011 graduate of the Portfolio Center @ Miami Ad School, he has worked in agencies throughout North America and Europe. Bowen recently relocated to Atlantic City after a stint with MGM Resorts International’s in-house creative team in Las Vegas. When not working, Bowen enjoys applying his creative spirit and imagination to a slew of personal interests, including stand-up comedy, cooking and tackling DIY projects, according to the agency’s news release.
