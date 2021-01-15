Business brief

Hafetz & Associates President Scott Hafetz wins business award

Hafetz and Associates owner Scott Hafetz was selected 2020 Executive of the Year in the NJBIZ 2020 Business of the Year Awards. NJBIZ’s 2020 Business of the Year Awards recognizes and honors businesses and executives who have made significant impacts on the New Jersey Business community. This year’s virtual program honored 36 companies and seven executives from among various types of businesses throughout the state, according to the organization’s news release.

‘It’s an incredible honor to have been named Executive of the Year during the NJBIZ 2020 Business of the Year Awards,’ said Hafetz. ‘At Hafetz, we are committed to serving our clients, team and community. It’s a rewarding testament to be recognized for our unwavering commitment to this business model.’

Hafetz was born and raised in Atlantic County and has been an independent health and life insurance agent for nearly 30 years. He is active in his community and encourages employees to do the same, according to the news release. He is also an active participant in various charities.

Hafetz and Associates has been the recipient of numerous awards over the years, including 2019 NJBIZ Corporate Citizen of the Year, 10 consecutive years Leading Producer Round Table NAHU Soaring Eagle Award (2011-20), Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NJ Small Group Sales and Retention Top 5 Recognition and 2019 and 2020 Best of The Press.