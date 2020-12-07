Business brief

 Skip to main content
mahoney joins glenn insurance

Glenn Insurance Inc. announced the addition of insurance industry professional Georgette Mahoney to its team. Mahoney, a South Jersey native with more than 10 years of experience in the industry, serves as commercial claims representative for the agency. The Mainland Regional High School graduate maintains a New Jersey Property and Casualty License.

Previously, Mahoney served as claims representative and workers’ compensation adjuster. Earlier in her career, Mahoney was employed by Ocean City Home Bank and as a teacher at English Creek Academy.

‘Georgette is an experienced claims representative with a track record of providing exceptional customer service,’ Tim Glenn, president of Glenn Insurance, said. ‘Her industry knowledge and professionalism have positioned her to jump right in and improve our ability to serve the insurance needs of our customers throughout southern New Jersey.’

