Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT

#83. Burlington, Vermont (tie)

- Days earlier: 11.4

- Summer threshold temperature: 80° F

- Average summer temperature: 67.45° F

- Highest recorded summer temperature: 87.4° F (July 2018)

- Lowest recorded summer temperature: 45.4° F (September 1978)

July 2020 was Burlington's hottest month on record. The city is expected to experience a doubling of the number of days that reach 87 degrees by 2050. The city’s 2020 action plan addresses everything from housing to food security, and is particularly dedicated to reducing carbon emissions.

31.1 inches of snow has only fallen near the state's largest city. On average, they have 45.9 inches of snow. 

