Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ATLANTIC CITY — The casino industry has concerns about the city’s planned ‘road diet’ for Atlantic Avenue, which would pare the four-lane road…
NEW YORK — Even in rehearsal on Saturday, Micah Rucci did not quite believe he was going to be on national television.
BRIGANTINE — As people enter the barrier island, the first thing they see isn’t a beautiful beach, but a blighted gas station that residents s…
LINWOOD — David Spatz, former Press of Atlantic City entertainment writer and local broadcaster at WOND-AM 1400, has died, the radio station a…
ATLANTIC CITY — A local 18-year-old was shot Saturday afternoon, police said.
A former Ocean City lifeguard was indicted Tuesday on sexual assault charges. The charges stem from a Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office inve…
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities on Wednesday arrested seven people and seized drugs, cash and a gun in the process, police said.
BRIGANTINE — Changes are on the way for the 34th Street traffic circle.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
Fireball Cinnamon has been sued over “purposefully misleading packaging,” according to reports.
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.