Buffalo Os at Pic-A-Lilli Pub

An absolute legend when it comes to local buffalo wing spots, Pic-A-Lilli Pub’s reputation is unmatched. As no-frills as a dive bar gets, that vibe somehow adds to the experience of chowing down here with friends at the end of the night while piecing together the hazy details of the few hours that lead up to it.

Maybe that’s because onion rings — unlike their often loaded up cousin the french fry – rarely get served with any kind of tasty sauce or topping on them. A dunk in ketchup is about all most onion rings can aspire to, but the Pic’s decision to allow their wing sauce to double as a ring sauce was a brilliant one and these truly stand out. The crunchy, battered exterior is excellent, though its physical integrity can sometimes crumble under the sauce. No matter – knife and fork it if you must, and pair it with a dunk of blue cheese for a perfect treat.