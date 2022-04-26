 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo Chicken Wontons at Fred & Ethel’s

  • 0
apps Fred & Ethel's buffalo wontons

The Buffalo Wontons at Fred & Ethel’s offer a fun and delicious twist on your standard buffalo-style chicken app.

Smithville Village’s less-buttoned-up restaurant, Fred & Ethel’s is a haven for tasty and inventive pub grub with a nice lineup of beers and specialty cocktails in a rustic and welcoming environment.

When it comes to apps, the absolute standouts of the menu are the buffalo chicken wontons. A crispy, golden-fried exterior expertly hides the glorious combo of shredded chicken, cream cheese and sweet and spicy buffalo sauce that waits inside. The homemade blue cheese dipping sauce that comes on the side is good enough to eat with a spoon.

Fred & Ethel’s is located at 1 N. New York Road, Smithville. Go to HistoricSmithvilleNJ.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News