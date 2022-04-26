Buffalo Chicken Wontons at Fred & Ethel’s

Smithville Village’s less-buttoned-up restaurant, Fred & Ethel’s is a haven for tasty and inventive pub grub with a nice lineup of beers and specialty cocktails in a rustic and welcoming environment.

When it comes to apps, the absolute standouts of the menu are the buffalo chicken wontons. A crispy, golden-fried exterior expertly hides the glorious combo of shredded chicken, cream cheese and sweet and spicy buffalo sauce that waits inside. The homemade blue cheese dipping sauce that comes on the side is good enough to eat with a spoon.