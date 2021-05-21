 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buena softball 22, Absegami 0
0 comments

Buena softball 22, Absegami 0

Buena softball 22, Absegami 0

Emily D’Ottavio hit two home runs and knocked in four runs for Buena. She also allowed one hit in five innings to get the win. Kendal Bryant hit a home run and had three RBIs for the Chiefs, who improved to 10-5.

Buena 250 3 12 – 22

Absegami 000 00 – 0

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News