Buena Regional

Coach: Dominic Pernice (second season)
2020 record: 0-9
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: Even though the Chiefs are still building the program and lost four players to graduation, the team still features a young, talented core and can contend this season. Players are starting to develop chemistry, and the aim this season is to win a playoff game. Anthony Delgado (senior midfielder and team captain), Jaden DelValle (junior midfielder), Jake Harris - (sophomore forward), Charlie Saglimbeni (senior forward) and Brandon Echevarria (senior defender) are the players to watch for Buena.
My prediction for this season is for us to compete every single game," Pernice said. "We have a very young talented group that loves to play the game and play for each other."
