 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buena Regional
0 comments

Buena Regional

Coach: Dominic Pernice (second season)

2020 record: 0-9

Group: S.J. Group I

What to watch: Even though the Chiefs are still building the program and lost four players to graduation, the team still features a young, talented core and can contend this season. Players are starting to develop chemistry, and the aim this season is to win a playoff game. Anthony Delgado (senior midfielder and team captain), Jaden DelValle (junior midfielder), Jake Harris - (sophomore forward), Charlie Saglimbeni (senior forward) and Brandon Echevarria (senior defender) are the players to watch for Buena.

My prediction for this season is for us to compete every single game," Pernice said. "We have a very young talented group that loves to play the game and play for each other."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News