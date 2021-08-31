Buena Regional

What to watch: Even though the Chiefs are still building the program and lost four players to graduation, the team still features a young, talented core and can contend this season. Players are starting to develop chemistry, and the aim this season is to win a playoff game. Anthony Delgado (senior midfielder and team captain), Jaden DelValle (junior midfielder), Jake Harris - (sophomore forward), Charlie Saglimbeni (senior forward) and Brandon Echevarria (senior defender) are the players to watch for Buena.