Outlook: The Chiefs return seven starters and will feature several players who are taking advantage of the state’s bridge-year program. Senior shortstop Tre Carano batted .361 with 27 RBIs and 29 runs scored last season. Senior second baseman Cole Shover batted .308 with 22 runs scored and 22 RBIs last season. Senior Joey Kurtz had 26 strikeouts in 22 ⅓ innings last season.