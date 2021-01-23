BUENA REGIONAL
Coach: Andrew Caldwell
Last season’s record: 12-15
2021 prediction: Developing
Key players: Barbara Mobley, Sr., F; Jess Perella, Jr., G; Karley Jacobs, Jr. G; Autumn Saunders, Jr,. G; Sarah Blasberg, So., G; Cami Johnson, Fr., G; Jadarys Morales, Fr., G; Adrianna Capone, Fr., G; Sophia Ramos-Garcia, Fr. F.
Outlook: The Chiefs only return five players on their nine-player team, with the four others being freshman. Caldwell said his team will compete this season and aim to improve and build for the future.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
