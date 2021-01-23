 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buena Regional
0 comments

Buena Regional

BUENA REGIONAL

Coach: Andrew Caldwell

Last season’s record: 12-15

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: Barbara Mobley, Sr., F; Jess Perella, Jr., G; Karley Jacobs, Jr. G; Autumn Saunders, Jr,. G; Sarah Blasberg, So., G; Cami Johnson, Fr., G; Jadarys Morales, Fr., G; Adrianna Capone, Fr., G; Sophia Ramos-Garcia, Fr. F.

Outlook: The Chiefs only return five players on their nine-player team, with the four others being freshman. Caldwell said his team will compete this season and aim to improve and build for the future.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News