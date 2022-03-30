Buena Regional

Coach: Tom Carney
Last season’s record: 8-13
2022 prediction: Contender
Outlook: Carney, a veteran South Jersey coach with 374 career wins, takes over the Buena program. The Chiefs have plenty of potential. Senior shortstop Tre Carano batted .390 last season. Junior catcher Ryley Betts batted .304. Senior Joe Kurtz is a pitcher to watch.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today