 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buena Regional

  • 0

Coach: Tom Carney

Last season’s record: 8-13

2022 prediction: Contender

Outlook: Carney, a veteran South Jersey coach with 374 career wins, takes over the Buena program. The Chiefs have plenty of potential. Senior shortstop Tre Carano batted .390 last season. Junior catcher Ryley Betts batted .304. Senior Joe Kurtz is a pitcher to watch.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News