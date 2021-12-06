BUENA REGIONAL

What to watch: The Chiefs are a coed team and will led by fourth-year varsity swimmer Veronica Butler, Austin Wokock, a junior and a third-year varsity swimmer, and promising freshman Tanner Innis.

“We’re looking to provide more competitive experiences for all members of the team,” Hammerstedt said. "The team is smaller. The injuries and setbacks due to COVID allow for a tentative outlook. Veronica Butler is the team’s lone returning senior. Austin Wokock is a versatile swimmer and will have a big role for the team. Tanner Innis is a talented freshman with club experience.”