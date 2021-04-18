 Skip to main content
Buena Regional
Buena Regional

Coach: Pam Pickett

2019 record: 24-5

2021 prediction: Contender

Outlook: Pickett returns for her 35th season. The Chiefs feature a strong junior class and several quality hitters. Pickett said Buena has the potential to make a run in the South Jersey Group I playoffs. Junior pitcher/infielder Emily D’Ottavio and junior infielder Maddy Hand are players to watch.

Tags

