BUENA REGIONAL
Coach: Brett Aretz (first season)

Last season’s record: 15-6

Outlook: The Chiefs have an experienced team and should continue to be successful. Tony Thompson (220) was a district runner-up and third in the region last year. Cael Aretz (145-152), the coach’s son, was a district runner-up and region semifinalist in 2020. Other returnees include Nate Johnson (126), Nick Wiker (170), Brody Murphy (160) and Anthony Delgado (160-170).

Brett Aretz was an assistant coach for Buena for three years. He is a former Chiefs wrestler (a 1983 graduate) who also wrestled two years for Glassboro State College (now Rowan University).

“We’re hoping to be competitive, and, hopefully, we’ll have a full lineup,” Brett Aretz said. “I hope we all stay healthy and get through it.”

