 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buena Regional
0 comments

Buena Regional

Coach: Brett Aretz (second season)

Last season’s record: 1-7

Outlook: The Chiefs return senior and region tournament qualifier Nate Johnson (120). The team expects to be competitive with some other experienced returners, including seniors Nick Wiker (175), Brodie Murphy (150), Anthony Delgado (165) and junior Dylan Fowler (106/113).

“The team is working hard in the room and it should pay dividends as the season progresses," Aretz said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News