Buena Regional

Coach: Brett Aretz (second season)
Last season’s record: 1-7
Outlook: The Chiefs return senior and region tournament qualifier Nate Johnson (120). The team expects to be competitive with some other experienced returners, including seniors Nick Wiker (175), Brodie Murphy (150), Anthony Delgado (165) and junior Dylan Fowler (106/113).
“The team is working hard in the room and it should pay dividends as the season progresses," Aretz said.
