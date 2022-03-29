 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buena Regional

Coach: Pam Pickett

Last season’s record: 15-7

2022 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Chiefs are a veteran group and should contend for the division and South Jersey Group I titles. Senior third baseman/pitcher Kendall Bryant, who batted .532 with five home runs and 33 RBIs, leads a potent lineup. Senior middle infielder Madison Hand batted .578 last season. Senior pitcher Emily D’Ottavio struck out 137 batters in 128 innings last season.

