BUENA REGIONAL

Coach: Jonathan Ferranto
2020 record: 1-10
What to watch: The Chiefs will try to improve with seniors Cassidy Gerstle, Veronica Butler, Gianna Scotti and Brooke Perez returning. Gerstle and Butler were No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, and Scotti and Perez were first doubles. Kshema Patel could be third singles this year, and Julia LoSasso and freshman Louise Shevchenko could be second doubles.
"We have four seniors, so it's our best chance to improve on what we've done the last three seasons," Ferranto said. "We have 15 on the team, our biggest turnout since 2014."
