BUENA REGIONAL

What to watch: The Chiefs will try to improve with seniors Cassidy Gerstle, Veronica Butler, Gianna Scotti and Brooke Perez returning. Gerstle and Butler were No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, and Scotti and Perez were first doubles. Kshema Patel could be third singles this year, and Julia LoSasso and freshman Louise Shevchenko could be second doubles.