Buena Regional

Coach: Andrew Caldwell (seventh season)
2020 record: 2-8
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: Senior defender and goalkeeper Jess Perella and juniors Maria Mazzoni, Emily Volpe and Sarah Blasberg are expected to be the key players on a relatively young roster.
"We are young and athletic," Caldwell said. "We hope to compete in every game this year.
