 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buena Regional softball 8, Middle Township 0
0 comments

Buena Regional softball 8, Middle Township 0

Emily D'Ottavio struck out nine and threw a one-hit shutout. She was also 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Adrianna Cortes was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Buena.

Middle Township 000 000 0 – 0 1 1

Buena Regional 410 120 0 – 8 11 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News