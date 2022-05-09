 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buena Regional baseball 10, Pleasantville 0

Buena (11-4) clinched the Cape-Atlantic League United Division and a spot in the CAL tournament with the win.

Cole Shover was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Buena.

The four-team CAL tournament starts May 23. The field consists of the league’s three division winners plus a wild card team.

