Buena Regional at St. Augustine

St. Augustine won the prestigious Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic last week. The Hermits are the American Diviso0n champions. Second baseman Ryan Taylor is batting .436 with six home runs. Shortstop Ryan Weingartner is batting .491 with seven home runs.
Buena won the United Division. Cole Shover has knocked in 18 runs for the Chiefs. Senior pitcher Zachary Strouse has a 0.92 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 38 innings.
