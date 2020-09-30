 Skip to main content
Buena Regional at Bridgeton
Buena Regional football team during practice Wednesday Sept 16, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

6 p.m. Friday

Bridgeton finished 1-8 last season but returns an experienced team. Junior running backs Edward Gravely and Jermaine Bell lead a talented Bulldogs backfield. Dennis Conti makes his debut as Buena coach. The Chiefs also feature a talented backfield with junior Shayron Smithbey, who rushed for 1,172 yards and 15 TDs last season. Tony Thompson is a force on the defensive line and one of Buena’s few seniors. These teams last met in 2015 with Bridgeton wining 28-25.

