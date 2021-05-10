Buena Regional 8, Middle Township 1

Tre Carano was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three doubles for Buena. Schuyler Lomberk struck out six and allowed five hits and no wlaks in seven innings for the win.
Buena improved to 5-8-1.
Buena Regional 140 300 0 – 8 9 2
Middle Township 000 001 0 - 1 5 2
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
