Buena Regional 8, Gateway Regional 18 - FINAL

Gateway (2-5) opened the scoring with a 33-yard field goal from Evan Goodrich with 3:23 to play in the first half. Michael Scambia scored on a pair of runs, including a 29-yarder late in the fourth to pull away. Buena fell to 0-6.
Buena;0 0 0 8—8
Gateway;0 11 0 7—18
SECOND QUARTER
GR—Goodrich 33 field goal
GR—Scambia run (pass)
FOURTH QUARTER
BR—Touchdown (conversion)
GR—Scambia 29 run (kick)
Records—Buena 0-6, Gateway 2-5.
