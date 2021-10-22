 Skip to main content
Buena Regional 8, Gateway Regional 18 - FINAL
Gateway (2-5) opened the scoring with a 33-yard field goal from Evan Goodrich with 3:23 to play in the first half. Michael Scambia scored on a pair of runs, including a 29-yarder late in the fourth to pull away. Buena fell to 0-6.

Buena;0 0 0 8—8

Gateway;0 11 0 7—18

SECOND QUARTER

GR—Goodrich 33 field goal

GR—Scambia run (pass)

FOURTH QUARTER

BR—Touchdown (conversion)

GR—Scambia 29 run (kick)

Records—Buena 0-6, Gateway 2-5.

