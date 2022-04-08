Buena Regional 7, Haddon Heights 6

Buena rallied from a 6-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to win this non-league game.

The Chiefs scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. Brady Betts knocked in the winning run with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th.

Ryley Betts scored two runs for Buena. Zach Strouse stryuck out four and allowed two hits and no runs in four innings for the win.

The Chiefs improved to 2-0.

