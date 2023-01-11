 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buena Regional 53, Cape May Tech 26

Jaden Delvalle scored 17 for Buena. JJ Gonzalez chipped in with 16 and Carlo Spreng added 15 for the winning Chiefs.

