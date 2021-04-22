 Skip to main content
Buena Regional 14, Middle Township 4
Buena Regional 14, Middle Township 4

The Buena hitters continued their fast start.

Buena is 2-0 and has scored 31 runs in its first two games.

Michael Adelizzi had two hits and two RBIs for Middle.

Middle Township 010 102 0 – 4

Buena Regional 007 304 0 - 14

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
