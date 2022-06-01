 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buena Regional 14, Gateway 1

  • 0

Brandon Strouse went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for Buena. Zachary Strouse was 2 fopr 3 with three RBIs for the winning Chiefs in this South Jersey Group I first-round matchup.

Tre Carano hit a home run and knocked in three runs and Brady Betts had three RBIs for Buena.

Fourth-seeded Buena hosts fifth-seeded Maple Shade in the quarterfinals.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News