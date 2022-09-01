Buena Regional (0-0) at Gloucester (1-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Buena comes off a 1-8 season. The Chiefs return 10 players who started on offense and defense last season, including quarterback JJ Gonzalez and wide receiver/defensive back Samir Garrison. Gloucester opened last week with a 21-0 win over Schalick as Gloucester running back Jacob Zearfoss carried 18 times for 244 yards and a TD.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today