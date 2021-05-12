 Skip to main content
Buena Reg. 26, Bridgeton 2
Dante Coia finished with three doubles, three RBIs and scored twice for Buena (7-8-1).' Cole Shover, Tre Carano and Charlie Saglimbeni each scored three runs. Brandon Strouse scored three runs and had two RBIs. Austin Wokock earned the win, striking out seven.

Camaron Dunkle had an RBI and scored a run for Bridgeton (2-9).

