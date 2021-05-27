Buena Borough Council details its problems with the Landisville Fire Company

BUENA — For months, turmoil has swirled around the Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company and its base of operations, Fire District #1.
The fire company is currently suspended.
Mayor David Zappariello and the Borough Council have applied to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, Local Finance Board to dissolve Fire District #1 and expand Fire District #2, which would make Landisville Fire Company obsolete.
The Borough Council held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss Landisville Fire District #1. The gathering took place with two rules. The Council would make its presentation without interruption from the 100 or so members of the public who attended the meeting. After the presentation, the public could make statements, but the Council was not answering any questions.
The Landisville Fire Company had state Department of Labor violations, which have been cleaned up, but it still has six serious state Department of Health citations, which have been outstanding since November.
Zappariello spoke first, reading from a prepared statement.
Fire companies in surrounding communities claim to have seen documents attained through the Open Public Records Act showing Landisville's violations are inherent everywhere, but they are not, Zappariello said.
"Tonight, we will be talking about the failure of the fire commission to separate themselves from the fire department. You will hear about expired air bottles, past due testing of firetrucks, lack of training and even lack of valid CPR certification," Zappariello said.
The Borough Council would still be in the same spot even without the fire company's Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health violations because the Council has been dealing with the Board of Commissioners for Fire District Number One in Landisville for more than a year.
"We had a fiduciary, and more importantly, a legal responsibility to make things right, even if that meant removing the chronic problem altogether," Zappariello said.
"I think you will clearly see there is overwhelming evidence that there exists a systemic problem, that has been running rampant for years and the only way to correct the issues is to expand Fire District #2," Zappariello said.
Councilmember Joseph D'Alessandro III, who reports on public safety for the board, gave a more than 50-page power point presentation.
The violations against the Landisville Fire Company were not lodged until the fall, but serious concerns were raised by line officers in March 2020, D'Alessandro said.
Fire District #1 has a surplus of more than $300,000 and no debt, but District #1 has built up its surplus by not completing required annual training, not performing annual equipment testing, not replacing expired gear and not replacing expired Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, also known as SCBA cylinders, D'Alessandro said.
The District #1 Fire Company has gone through four chiefs in the last year, D'Alessandro said.
The Board of Commissioners of a Fire District are elected public officials, who represent the entirety of the public in making decisions and not just the fire company, D'Alessandro said.
The Landisville Fire Company also mishandled a member who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in October, D'Alessandro said. COVID-19 protocols were violated, including notification was never made to membership or public health officials, D'Alessandro said.
Zappariello, Council President Rosalie Baker and D'Alessandro have met with the District #1 Fire Commissioners and the Landisville Fire Company eight times between July and January, D'Alessandro said to dispute claims that the mayor and Council members did not meet with District #1 fire district officials.
About 20 people spoke to the Borough Council during the public comment portion. Most spoke of preserving the fire company.
Their arguments were that most of the violations have been fixed, and that everyone should work together now to preserve the fire company. The problems with the fire company have existed for years, and everyone is culpable because few people did anything to fix them. Even if money would be saved now by dissolving the Fire District, money may be spent later to hire paid firefighters.
Keith Kemery, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3249 in Blackwood, Camden County, was one of the people who spoke on behalf of keeping the Landisville Fire Company.
"Some of the delay of getting issues resolved has been clarifications," Kemery said about Landisville Fire Company dealing with the state. "You haven't exposed Minotola (Volunteer Fire Company and Fire District #2) to the same scrutiny as Fire District #1.
During the public comment portion, Joseph Kaspar, who expressed his concerns about the fire company in March 2020 and was one of the four Landisville fire chiefs last year, spoke facing Zappariello and D'Alessandro.
"We are an emergency service organization," Kaspar said as he explained that he uncovered a lot that was wrong when he was chief. "The rush to get me out was not because we were failing. It was because we were succeeding... We don't get a chance to save your life a second time."
