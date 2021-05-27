Buena Borough Council details its problems with the Landisville Fire Company

"Tonight, we will be talking about the failure of the fire commission to separate themselves from the fire department. You will hear about expired air bottles, past due testing of firetrucks, lack of training and even lack of valid CPR certification," Zappariello said.

The Borough Council would still be in the same spot even without the fire company's Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health violations because the Council has been dealing with the Board of Commissioners for Fire District Number One in Landisville for more than a year.

"We had a fiduciary, and more importantly, a legal responsibility to make things right, even if that meant removing the chronic problem altogether," Zappariello said.

"I think you will clearly see there is overwhelming evidence that there exists a systemic problem, that has been running rampant for years and the only way to correct the issues is to expand Fire District #2," Zappariello said.

Councilmember Joseph D'Alessandro III, who reports on public safety for the board, gave a more than 50-page power point presentation.

The violations against the Landisville Fire Company were not lodged until the fall, but serious concerns were raised by line officers in March 2020, D'Alessandro said.