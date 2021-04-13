Buena Boro Council takes first step towards dissolving Landisville Fire Company

The Buena Borough Council voted 4-1-1 Monday night to apply to the local financial board to dissolve the Landisville Volunteer Fire Co. and Fire District 1 and to expand Fire District 2 to cover the area.
Rosalie Baker, Jorge A. Alvarez, Joseph A. D'Alessandro III and Joseph S. Mancuso Jr. all voted to start the dissolution process. Aldo S. Palmieri voted no, and Matthew P. Walker did not attend the virtual meeting or vote.
Mayor Dave Zappariello read a statement at the start of the virtual meeting to explain to everyone listening the background of the circumstances.
During the course of inspections in October and early December by state's Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health, the Landisville Volunteer Fire Co. was determined to have more than two dozen violations. The Borough Council voted to suspend the fire company for 90 days.
In February, the Landisville Fire Co. was still determined to have six violations, including not having all firefighters up-to-date with their annual respirator training.
These violations could add up to thousands of dollars, so the Council voted on March 15 to continue to suspend Landisville Fire Co. for another 90 days.
The Borough Council's actions Monday night mean the local financing board will have to set a date for a public hearing on the dissolution of the Landisville Fire Co. and Fire District 1, said Angela Costigan, the Borough solicitor. A second public hearing would be held at Borough Hall, Costigan said.
"The process takes several months," Costigan said.
Charles Gazzara, the chairman of the Borough for Fire District 1, said he has only taken over for the past month or so, but the fire company is working with the state to resolve all the outstanding issues.
"All members are current and up-to-date with everything," Gazzara said. "The Board of Commissioners of Fire District 1 are doing everything we can possibly do."
The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the process of holding meetings, so that all the firefighters can receive all the training they need, Gazzara said.
When the public had a chance to give its opinion, the Borough Council came under criticism because the residents do not want to see the fire company disappear.
The Borough Council has not reached out to the fire company to help it get certified and that should be a part of their jobs, one of the callers said.
Zappariello said he and D'Alessandro, the director of public safety, have offered their assistance to the fire company. Then, the mayor gave a litany of dates when he met with people in regard to the fire company.
