Buena Boro Council takes first step towards dissolving Landisville Fire Company

"The process takes several months," Costigan said.

Charles Gazzara, the chairman of the Borough for Fire District 1, said he has only taken over for the past month or so, but the fire company is working with the state to resolve all the outstanding issues.

"All members are current and up-to-date with everything," Gazzara said. "The Board of Commissioners of Fire District 1 are doing everything we can possibly do."

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the process of holding meetings, so that all the firefighters can receive all the training they need, Gazzara said.

When the public had a chance to give its opinion, the Borough Council came under criticism because the residents do not want to see the fire company disappear.

The Borough Council has not reached out to the fire company to help it get certified and that should be a part of their jobs, one of the callers said.

Zappariello said he and D'Alessandro, the director of public safety, have offered their assistance to the fire company. Then, the mayor gave a litany of dates when he met with people in regard to the fire company.

