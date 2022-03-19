Bueckers starts as UConn rolls past Mercer 83-38

STORRS, Conn. — Paige Bueckers was back in the starting lineup and No. 2 seed UConn once again dominated its opposition in an NCAA Tournament opener.

Bueckers scored 12 points as UConn began its run toward a 12th NCAA Tournament title with an 83-38 first-round rout of No. 15 seed Mercer on Saturday in the Bridgeport Regional.

Last season’s national player of the year played 24 minutes, the most in six games since coming back from a left knee injury that kept her out for more than two months. She hit five of her seven shots from the floor and also had five assists and four rebounds.

Bueckers said she’s getting more and more confident in her game.

“I think ever since the end of the Big East Tournament I’ve just tried to lock in mentally and physically and trying to do whatever I have to do, cut certain stuff out and just really lock in on this next month,” Bueckers said.

“Just getting my body prepared, my mind prepared, and I think in the last 10 days I really locked in on that.”

Christyn Williams had 13 points to lead the Huskies (26-5) who opened the tournament with a win for an NCAA record 28th straight time. Dorka Juhasz added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Shannon Titus had 12 points to lead Mercer (23-7), which was making its fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament and came in on a 12-game winning streak. The Southern Conference champion Bears have never won an NCAA Tournament game.

UConn will face No. 7 seed UCF on Monday. The Huskies are 13-0 all-time against the Knights, who beat Florida 69-52 in the opening round.

Villanova 61, BYU 57: ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Maddy Siegrist scored 25 points and 11th-seeded Villanova rallied to beat No. 6 seed BYU in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Kaitlyn Oriehl added 10 points and Lucy Olsen had nine for the Wildcats, who finished second in the Big East.

“Just a tremendous effort from start to finish,” said Villanova coach Denise Dillon. “We didn’t come out executing great, but we found a way. Talked to the team about building the possession game, and they did just that and found a way to come up with a huge win.”

The Wildcats will face third-seeded Michigan on Monday night.

“It was just staying within possession and just executing on the defensive,” Dillon said. “I was really pleased with how we were able to rotate some offense defense, get some players in there and do what was necessary, did a really nice job switching screens and having the communication we needed to have.”

Paisley Harding scored 21 points for BYU with Teagan Graham adding 11. Shaylee Gonzales was held to eight points, missing 11 of her 14 shots.