 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buddy Valastro of ‘Cake Boss’ has hand lanced in bowling accident
0 comments

Buddy Valastro of ‘Cake Boss’ has hand lanced in bowling accident

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Buddy Valastro, the New Jersey pastry chef who stars in the long-running reality TV show “Cake Boss,” was left with a mangled fist after his right hand got caught in a bowling pin mechanism and was repeatedly lanced Sunday, his executive assistant said.

The middle of Valastro’s hand was impaled three times by a metal rod during the grisly accident, Nicole Monan said in a statement.

Valastro’s sons rushed to assist their father, cutting through the rod with a saw, and the baker later received surgeries at Morristown Medical Center in northern New Jersey and at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, Monan said.

In an Instagram post, Valastro, who runs Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken, shared an image of his hand buried in a cast.

“I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago,” Valastro, 43, said in the Wednesday post. “What do you think of my new accessory?”

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News