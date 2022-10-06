 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buddy Kennedy

Twins Diamondbacks Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Buddy Kennedy steps in to bat against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 7-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

High school: Millville

Organization: Arizona Diamondbacks

Who he played for: Diamondbacks (MLB), Reno Aces (AAA)

Major league stats: 30 games, .217 average (18 for 83), two doubles, two triples, one home run, 12 RBIs, 10 runs.

Minor league stats: 93 games, .261 average (86 for 330), 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 40 RBIs, 55 run.

Season highlight: Made his major league debut June 5 and got his first big league hit with family and friends in attendance. Two days later, on Fathers Day, he hit his first major league home run, a grand slam.

