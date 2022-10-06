Millville's Buddy Kennedy thrilled about promotion to Arizona Diamondbacks; family, friends there to see his MLB debut tonight
Buddy Kennedy did a little last-minute Father’s Day shopping for his dad.
High school: Millville
Organization: Arizona Diamondbacks
Who he played for: Diamondbacks (MLB), Reno Aces (AAA)
Major league stats: 30 games, .217 average (18 for 83), two doubles, two triples, one home run, 12 RBIs, 10 runs.
Minor league stats: 93 games, .261 average (86 for 330), 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 40 RBIs, 55 run.
Season highlight: Made his major league debut June 5 and got his first big league hit with family and friends in attendance. Two days later, on Fathers Day, he hit his first major league home run, a grand slam.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo