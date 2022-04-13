 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buddy Kennedy

Buddy Kennedy in Millville (5).jpg

Arizona Diamondbacks minor league prospect Buddy Kennedy at the Millville Junior Babe Ruth fields Saturday, July 4, 2020. (JOHN RUSSO / STAFF WRITER)

Minor-league team: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Position: Third base

High school: Millville

Season: Fifth

2021 stats: 96 games, .290 average, 61 runs, 11 doubles, two triples, 22 homers, 60 RBIs between high single-A Hillsboro Hops and double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles. 

Career stats: (Minors) 304 games, .285 average, 186 runs, 55 doubles, 15 triples, 33 homers, 161 RBIs.

Just the facts: He was selected in the fifth round (142nd overall) in 2017 by Arizona. Kennedy, 23, played for the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League. Kennedy regularly trains in the offseason with 2009 Millville High School graduate Mike Trout.

