Buddy Kennedy

Minor-league team: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)
Position: Third base
High school: Millville
Season: Fifth
2021 stats: 96 games, .290 average, 61 runs, 11 doubles, two triples, 22 homers, 60 RBIs between high single-A Hillsboro Hops and double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Career stats: (Minors) 304 games, .285 average, 186 runs, 55 doubles, 15 triples, 33 homers, 161 RBIs.
Just the facts: He was selected in the fifth round (142nd overall) in 2017 by Arizona. Kennedy, 23, played for the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League. Kennedy regularly trains in the offseason with 2009 Millville High School graduate Mike Trout.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo