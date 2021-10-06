 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buddy Kennedy
0 comments

Buddy Kennedy

Buddy Kennedy in Millville (1).jpg (copy)

Major-league team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Years: 4

2021 stats: 96 games, .290 average, 61 runs, 11 doubles, two triples, 22 homers, 60 RBIs between high single-A Hillsboro Hops and double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles. 

Career stats: (Minors) 304 games, .285 average, 186 runs, 55 doubles, 15 triples, 33 homers, 161 RBIs.

High school: Millville

Just the facts: He was selected in the fifth round (142nd overall) in 2017 by Arizona. Kennedy, 23, will play for the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League, which will play a 30-game schedule starting Oct. 13.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News