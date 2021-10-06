Buddy Kennedy

Major-league team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Years: 4
2021 stats: 96 games, .290 average, 61 runs, 11 doubles, two triples, 22 homers, 60 RBIs between high single-A Hillsboro Hops and double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Career stats: (Minors) 304 games, .285 average, 186 runs, 55 doubles, 15 triples, 33 homers, 161 RBIs.
High school: Millville
Just the facts: He was selected in the fifth round (142nd overall) in 2017 by Arizona. Kennedy, 23, will play for the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League, which will play a 30-game schedule starting Oct. 13.
